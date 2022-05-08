Kids' programming planned Tuesday at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

One owner custom built home by Sid Eckerman. This owner has taken impeccable care of this home and have made some wonderful improvements. This 1.5 story home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and has a beautiful backyard. Many accesses to deck and patio to enjoy the well landscaped backyard. Welcome family and friends in to this entry foyer with coat closet and leads to all main floor rooms and upstairs. Herringbone oak parquet floor in entry, kitchen, half bath and formal dining. Solid 6 panel doors throughout. A family room off entry has a w/b FP, lots of built ins, beam ceiling, pocket door to hall and has assess to deck and garage. This room would also make a nice office/library if needed. The eat in kitchen has newer appliances, refinished cherry cabinets, corian counters, new lighting, pocket doors to halls and has a half moon lead glass window over sink. Host your gatherings in the formal dining room which has a bay window and a walk in china closet. An addition of a family room was added in '89/'90 and this is where everyone will want to be! This room has a vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, 6 skylights, built ins and lead glass window at 2nd story level. There is a 2 sided gas FP between formal dining and the family room. There is a convenient half bath for guests. Master suite on main has carpet in bedroom. The bathroom has heated floor, dbl vanity, tub, shower, and an 8 x 11 WIC with dresser. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with a new vanity and lighting. The lead glass window in family room is in one of these bedrooms. Lower level features a family room, a bedroom with lots of windows, a closet and cedar closet, a room that has the hot tub with door to patio which could be a bedroom, a game room with closets and door to patio and a 3/4 bathroom. Laundry room has lots of storage and a stove. The upper deck was done in 2016. New shake shingles 2020 by Woods Roofing.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO