War in Ukraine: Video shows Ukraine school destroyed after bombing

Cover picture for the articleOver 60 people are feared dead after a bomb hit a school in the...

BBC

Ukraine war: Russia pushed back from Kharkiv - report from front line

Ukraine says its forces have recaptured villages from Russian troops north and north-east of Kharkiv, pushing them back towards the border. The continuing offensive could signal a shift in the war's momentum and jeopardise Russia's main advance further south. BBC correspondent Quentin Sommerville, and cameraman Darren Conway, have been with Ukrainian forces as they advance.
