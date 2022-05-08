War in Ukraine: Video shows Ukraine school destroyed after bombing

Bodies of 44 civilians have been found in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Ukrainian city of Izyum as the battle for control of the area rages. The five-storey building collapsed in March as residents hid in the basement from Russian shelling. But rescuers have only just been...
Ukraine says its forces have recaptured villages from Russian troops north and north-east of Kharkiv, pushing them back towards the border. The continuing offensive could signal a shift in the war's momentum and jeopardise Russia's main advance further south. BBC correspondent Quentin Sommerville, and cameraman Darren Conway, have been with Ukrainian forces as they advance.
When Leonid Pliats and his boss were shot in the back by Russian soldiers, the killing was captured on CCTV cameras in clear and terrible detail. The footage, which was obtained by the BBC, is now being investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors as a suspected war crime. It was the height...
TUNIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Tunisian police arrested on Thursday the former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, who is also a former senior member in Ennahda Islamist party, his official Facebook page said. The reason for the arrest was not yet known, and the interior ministry was not immediately available to...
Comments / 0