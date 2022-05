BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board voted to rezone more than 2,000 acres during its meeting Monday night. Originally, the applicants had applied to rezone about 3,100 acres at last month’s meeting. Staff members thought that might be a bit overzealous and decided to come back to the request at Monday’s meeting.

