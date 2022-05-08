Futurecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winters are glorious on the Suncoast. Summers are just Hot! Do we ever get used to living in the summer heat? It may depend on why you moved to Florida!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A disgusting sludge has resurfaced on Sarasota Bay. Chuck Dickens, who lives in Sarabay Estates in Bradenton, says the stench is just unbearable. “It’s just overwhelming, you can’t spend time out here, you can’t enjoy any time by the pool,” said Dickens. “The smell is just a high-volume stench that doesn’t allow you to be out here for any extended period of time.”
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Video recently shot by Gary Pixley shows a loud plane over his neighborhood. He lives in the Bayshore Gardens area near SaraBay Estates in Bradenton, not far from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Pixley says the noise from these planes has gotten worse in recent months. “Getting...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An upper-level low and it’s surface reflection will drift closer to Florida and inject moisture into the state. That combination, with our sea breezes, will help trigger an isolated shower late in the afternoon. One or two of the inland showers may drift back toward...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department Dive Team spent Tuesday removing a dilapidated 34-ft Cabin Cruiser from Sarasota Bay. According to reports, SPD and the boat owner have been in contact. The boat became a marine hazard and was to be out of the water as soon as...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In what is becoming almost routine, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has announced passenger traffic so far in 2022 is 71% higher than a year ago. Passengers traveling through the airport have totaled 1,471,513, compared to 858,231 for this time in 2021, it was announced Thursday. “We...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice teenager is making the Suncoast proud with a major achievement. Morgan Claycomb, 17, has been crowned Teen Universe 2022 after competing in the international pageant in Nicaragua. Claycomb competed against girls from 29 other countries, earning the affection of the audience. As she was...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is welcoming two new dogs to their K9 Unit. Their names are Brody and Bruin. They both completed more than 600 hours of training. The dogs are both mixed breed, one part Belgian Malinois and the other, German Shepherd. Originally from Hungary,...
Comments / 0