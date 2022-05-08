Futurecast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A disgusting sludge has resurfaced on Sarasota Bay. Chuck Dickens, who lives in Sarabay Estates in Bradenton, says the stench is just unbearable. “It’s just overwhelming, you can’t spend time out here, you can’t enjoy any time by the pool,” said Dickens. “The smell is just a high-volume stench that doesn’t allow you to be out here for any extended period of time.”

