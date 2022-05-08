ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Here’s How COVID-19 Cases Are Climbing in Wyoming Compared to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fWq6U0h00 Though the omicron peak has passed, new daily cases of COVID-19 are ticking up in much of the country. There were an average of 18.8 new daily confirmed cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans in the past week, up from an average of 14.3 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

In total, about 80,759,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States since the first known infection was identified on Jan. 21, 2020.

In keeping with the national trend, new daily cases are increasing in Wyoming. Over the past week, there were an average of 4.8 new daily cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 people across the state, compared to 3.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people the week prior.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 44 states over the past week. Of all states, Wyoming reported the 39th largest uptick in average new infections per day over the last week.

The current average daily infection rate in Wyoming ranks as the seventh lowest of all 50 states.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of May 5, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.

These are all the counties in Wyoming where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Change in new case rate Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl last week Avg. new daily cases per 100,000 ppl 2 weeks ago Total confirmed cases to date
1 Colorado -8.7 16.5 25.2 1,386,228
2 Alaska -1.1 28.1 29.2 244,914
3 Oklahoma -0.7 5.2 6.0 1,041,397
4 Alabama -0.3 4.5 4.8 1,301,805
5 Arkansas -0.1 4.1 4.2 836,117
6 Arizona -0.1 4.7 4.7 2,021,524
7 Indiana 0.2 9.3 9.1 1,703,579
8 Texas 0.3 8.5 8.3 6,746,102
9 Idaho 0.4 4.5 4.1 446,227
10 Vermont 0.6 47.4 46.7 116,084
11 Maryland 0.9 14.8 13.9 1,035,008
12 Wyoming 0.9 4.8 3.9 156,745
13 Kentucky 1.0 11.0 10.0 1,330,084
14 Louisiana 1.2 5.5 4.3 1,174,212
15 Mississippi 1.4 4.3 2.9 798,065
16 Tennessee 1.5 7.6 6.2 2,032,326
17 California 1.6 17.3 15.8 9,247,030
18 North Dakota 1.6 8.9 7.2 241,385
19 New Mexico 1.8 9.8 8.1 523,023
20 Iowa 1.8 9.6 7.8 765,186
21 South Dakota 1.8 4.5 2.7 237,812
22 Nevada 1.9 10.8 8.9 720,739
23 Kansas 2.2 9.9 7.7 775,813
24 Ohio 2.2 10.7 8.4 2,697,058
25 Utah 2.3 7.7 5.4 932,253
26 Nebraska 2.3 7.7 5.4 480,586
27 Montana 2.6 7.9 5.3 274,265
28 Missouri 2.8 10.4 7.6 1,425,626
29 West Virginia 2.9 12.1 9.1 501,968
30 Wisconsin 3.2 23.9 20.7 1,615,315
31 Florida 3.6 20.0 16.4 5,946,185
32 Connecticut 4.1 28.7 24.6 762,097
33 Pennsylvania 4.5 16.2 11.7 2,825,267
34 Delaware 4.6 22.3 17.7 263,269
35 Georgia 4.7 8.1 3.4 2,515,139
36 Minnesota 4.9 23.4 18.5 1,456,778
37 Virginia 5.3 21.3 16.0 1,710,273
38 Illinois 5.6 30.3 24.7 3,151,710
39 Michigan 5.7 20.7 15.0 2,425,946
40 Oregon 6.7 26.1 19.4 725,150
41 New Hampshire 7.2 31.3 24.1 311,625
42 New Jersey 7.2 33.2 25.9 2,269,649
43 New York 7.3 40.1 32.7 5,177,086
44 Massachusetts 9.9 41.9 31.9 1,766,821
45 Washington 13.5 37.0 23.5 1,505,399
46 Rhode Island 13.9 48.3 34.4 355,063
47 South Carolina 15.1 15.1 0.0 1,477,460
48 Hawaii 15.3 32.1 16.8 241,955
49 Maine 28.6 53.4 24.7 248,128
50 North Carolina 35.1 35.2 0.1 2,673,225

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most by 2040

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million, or 7.4%, from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since then, […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How California Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 220,287,778 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Military Cemeteries

The nation will soon honor those in the military who fell in defense of the United States on Memorial Day. On that day, veterans will march in parades and family members will gather at military cemeteries across the country to remember the man or woman who, in President Abraham Lincoln’s words, gave their “last full […]
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

How a Normal Spring Feels in Every State

What is considered “normal” weather is determined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which, every 10 years, tabulates average weather data for the previous 30 years. What is currently considered normal was computed last spring, using averaged measurements between 1991 and 2021.  To find what a normal April feels in every state, 24/7 Wall […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where People Pay the Highest Rent in Every State

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

As global markets shake, climate takes center stage in Dublin

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights The global repricing of financial markets extended into a sixth chaotic week this week, fed by rising interest rates, fear of escalating war, oil embargoes and a collapse in tech stocks that all add up to the worst outlook since the great financial crisis more than a decade ago. […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

ZIP Codes Where the Most People Have College Degrees

The nation’s largest and most historically prominent cities tend to have highly educated sectors among their populations, and within those cities, certain ZIP codes – which generally don’t correspond to town or city boundaries – have concentrations of college graduates and those holding advanced degrees. Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. determined the percentage of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
