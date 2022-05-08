ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Watch live as Macron leads WW2 victory day commemoration in France

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

French President, Emmanuel Macron , is set to take part in Paris ’ annual V-E Day ceremony (8 May) to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Macron, who has just been sworn in for his second presidency term, will lay a wreath at the foot of the statue of General Charles de Gaulle , who was a key figure in the war.

“It is also an opportunity to send a message in support of the fight for freedom and democracy,” France’s Ministry of Armed Forces says of its importance.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin ‘loses 38th, 39th and 40th colonels’ in Ukraine war as casualties mount

Vladimir Putin has reportedly lost his 38th, 39th and 40th colonels in the Ukraine war, adding to Russia’s mounting losses in the conflict.Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Blinov’s death was confirmed on Monday, when a photo emerged of his picture on a grave in Volgograd, south-western Russia. Russian officials had previously denied that the colonel, who served in a motorised rifle unit, had been killed. Mr Blinov was a married father-of-three and a family friend confirmed the news to a local paper, saying: “Unfortunately, today it became known about the death of my friend Sasha Blinov in Ukraine. For us, it’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

Victory Parade: Vladimir Putin tells Russian troops ‘You are fighting for your motherland’

Russian president Vladimir Putin has urged his army towards victory in Ukraine, telling his forces they are fighting to defend “the motherland”. Addressing the annual Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square, Mr Putin repeated his argument that Nato was creating threats on Russia’s borders in justification for his invasion.In a direct address to troops fighting in the Donbas region, which Moscow has pledged to “liberate” from Kyiv, he said: “Defending the motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred.“Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland.”Despite having...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Invincible’ Russian T-90M tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces during Donbas fight

An “invincible” Russian tank has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces, British intelligence has confirmed.Equipped with exploding armour and a smokescreen to defend against laser-guided missiles, Vladimir Putin's forces believe it to be the most technologically-advanced vehicle at their disposal. The war in Ukraine is the first time it has been deployed in combat, but analysts believe its debut has been underwhelming.“At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in fighting,” the Ministry of Defence said. According to The Telegraph, the vehicle was supposed to be impregnable.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine-Russia news live: Barrage of hypersonic missiles hit OdesaWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww2#Victory Day#Commemoration#French#Ministry Of Armed Forces
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy