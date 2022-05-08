ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

9 of the worst things the Tories have done this week

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

This week, politicians prepared for Thursday's local elections.

With the Tories getting trashed in the elections, losing stronghold councils like Wandsworth and Westminster, you would think they would try their best and hold it together elsewhere, for the sake of their party.

You would think wrong and this week Tories screwed up on everything from the cost of living crisis to electoral pacts.

Read on, if you can stomach it.

Because here are the nine worst moments from Tory Britain this week.

1. Tory party chairman hypocritically moans about electoral pacts

On Sunday, Oliver Dowden left people rolling their eyes when he complained about a suspected electoral pact between Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Noting that the Labour party was fielding fewer candidates than in previous years in some areas, with the Lib Dems in comparison fielding more, and visa versa in other areas, he wrote a letter to Labour leader Keir Starmer saying the plan will “deny voters a proper democratic choice”.

A fair argument to make, perhaps, except in 2019 Nigel Farage stood down 317 Brexit Party candidates ahead of the general election to help the Conservatives deliver Brexit. He called it a "Leave alliance" but Johnson said they hadn't made a pact.

A more official pact, then, was when the Tories went into coalition with the Lib Dems in 2010.

Better luck next time, Dowden.


2. The spectre of Right to Buy returns

From pacts to flats now and according to the Telegraph , Johnson wants to give housing association tenants the right to purchase their homes at a massive discount. It is giving people major Right to Buy flashbacks when Thatcher oversaw a similar scheme.

Polly Neate, the chief executive of homelessness charity Shelter, has labelled the plan a “hare-brained idea” that is “the opposite of what the country needs”.

And shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy said it is “desperate stuff from a tired government, repackaging a plan from 2015”. She added: “Millions of families in the private rented sector with low savings and facing sky-high costs and rising bills need far more ambitious plans to help them buy their own home. These proposals would worsen the shortage of affordable homes.”


3. Nadine Dorries' attacks on Keir Starmer backfire, twice

Their policies might not be popular, then, but what of their conduct. Let's take a look at culture secretary Nadine Dorries and find out.

When the Mail ran stories about Starmer having a beer and a curry while campaigning during lockdown last year, it divided people. While some Tory MPs said it was comparable to Johnson being "ambushed with a cake" - which he was later fined for - others pointed out that Starmer was working at the time and that the event was not pre-arranged. Police are not reinvestigating it, after all, so perhaps it is time to put the matter to bed.

But enter Dorries, one of Johnson's most loyal supporters who not once, but twice slammed Starmer - with limited success- for not going without dinner. Firstly, she met backlash for being misleading when she shared a Mail story about the issue on Monday because it used a stock image of Starmer eating a curry that was taken in 2015.

Then, she told Starmer that those wishing to be PM should be honest with the public, and people found it very ironic indeed.


4. Boris Johnson has ridiculous response to pensioner facing cost of living crisis

After all, Johnson has a reputation of not always seeming honest so we watched with gritted teeth when he appeared on GMB for the first time in years, reading to see if he would make misleading claims.

Reader, it went so badly, we doubt he will appear on it again soon. One of the worst moments happened when Susanna Reid spoke about a 77-year old widow named Elsie whose energy bills have increased from £17 a month to £85 meaning she will pay £816 more a year.

To cut costs, she has "resorted to eating one meal a day" and is "losing weight". "She goes to the supermarket at the end of the day to buy yellow stickered discounted items, she gets up early in the morning to use her freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid energy at home," Reid said.

Reid asked Johnson want Elsie should do and after saying he didn't want her to cut back on anything, he said:

"Just to remind you, the 24-hour freedom bus pass was something that I actually introduced."

"Marvellous so Elsie should be grateful to you for her bus pass," Reid quipped back, before Johnson started talking about giving more money to councils and tax rebates.

Speaking after the interview, Reid explained why his answer wasn't good enough at all.


5. And he doesn't even know who Lorraine Kelly is

Having upset everyone who cares about people facing financial issues, he then upset anyone who has so much as turned on a television in their lives.

At the end of the interview, Reid cut Johnson off as he was chuntering on about crime and said: "Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues you have brought up on this interview."

"Who is Lorraine?" Johnson muttered, and Reid said: "Who is Lorraine? Lorraine is a legend!"

Kelly took it on the chin, though . She said: "Why should he know who I am? I mean he's busy in the morning he wouldn't be watching us although he would learn a lot as you know".

6. He also made false claims during the interview

If that wasn't bad enough, fact checkers found that Johnson's claims about free bus passes, the Conservative's record on cutting council taxes and the UK's economic growth weren't exactly true. Someone tell Dorries...

On bus passes, for instance, they said councils have used the scheme since the 1980s but Johnson made them apply for 24 hours a day when mayor of London, in 2009. He also restored free bus travel for Londoners when they reached 60 back in 2012, as part of the 60+ London Oyster photocard scheme.

Not like Johnson to get things wrong...


7. Minister suggests people buy value brands to cope with soaring prices

Johnson wasn't the only Tory to screw things up when speaking about the cost of living crisis and this week a minister also angered people when he piped up with a silly solution to combat soaring inflation.

Asked about what families could do to cut costs if they want to cook a Sunday roast, George Eustice told Sky News: “Generally what people find is going for some of the value brands, rather than own-branded products they can actually contain and manage their household budget.”

Green party MP Caroline Lucas said it was a "staggering comment".


8. 'Local' Tories accused of misleading voters

It is no wonder then that some Tories might not want to be seen as Tories... In the lead-up to the local elections, people noticed that some Tories had splatted "local Conservatives" all over their posters to distance themselves from the national party and their mistakes.

Areas including Birmingham and St Albans listed people running for council as "local Conservatives" and in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Conservative leaflets said: “this election is about local issues, not national issues”.

Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said they were being a bit suspicious. She said: "It speaks volumes that Boris Johnson’s own Conservative candidates are ashamed to be associated with him and trying to pull the wool over voters’ eyes.

“With no answers to the cost of living crisis, Tory candidates are trying to hide from their own government’s record. A vote for Labour on Thursday is a vote to send the Conservatives a message they can’t ignore. Britain deserves better.”


9. Messing up the local elections

We don't mind, but Tory supporters will have been very disappointed to see the Tories defeated in key councils this week, including London's Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster. Perhaps people were protesting against the Marble Arch mound.. .

Related
Indy100

Tories promised politics 'people can trust’ with new government 12 years ago today

Yes, it was exactly 12 years ago today that David Cameron stood outside the black door of 10 Downing Street and confirmed he would lead a coalition government.After the general election of 2010 resulted in a hung parliament, with no political party bagging an overall majority, his Conservative Party joined forces with Nick Clegg’s Liberal Democrats to run the country together.Addressing the media on 11 May that year, Mr Cameron said: “I want to help try and build a more responsible society here in Britain - one where we don't just ask what are my entitlements, but what are my...
POLITICS
Indy100

Tory MP admits no-one knows what the government flagship policy means

As we saw throughout Brexit and the pandemic, the Conservative government loves a short, snappy catchphrase.One of their most favoured political slogans at the moment is the promise of “levelling up” – a whole government department has even been rebranded to incorporate the name.Boris Johnson’s flagship policy of levelling up the country has been banded around a lot, but what does it actually mean?According to the government’s website for the campaign, it means “opportunities wherever you are”.If you’re still left scratching your head, you wouldn’t be the only one as even a Tory MP has revealed he also has no...
POLITICS
Indy100

Tory MP's reaction to Starmer's police investigation shows he doesn't understand how policing works

Last week, it was announced that Sir Keir Starmer is to be investigated by Durham police over a potential breach of lockdown rules.The Labour leader has consistently denied that any rules were broken but has pledged to resign if he does receive a fine.The potential breach, a beer-and-curry gathering which he said was for work, took place in April 2021 in northeast England and is being investigated by Durham police – a fact that seems to have been overlooked by one Tory MP, who suggested that the London Metropolitan police should investigate.It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been...
U.K.
Indy100

These David Davis tweets really haven't aged well

Now David Davis has quit as Brexit secretary, people are taking time to remember what Britain has lost in its quest to break free from the EU without irreparably damaging itself in the process. Well, unbridled optimism that refused to bow down to cruel Remoaners and their obsession with 'reality' summed up Davis, it seems - the same ceaseless confidence that appeared to rear its hopeful head when Davis told the BBC that he quit because Theresa May had "given away too much too easily". Following Davis' shock resignation, Jon Stone, Europe correspondent for The Independent, took to Twitter to remind us...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Susanna Reid
Indy100

Headlines about curry and cake show just how surreal UK politics has got since Covid

If we told you in 2019 that the prime minister and leader of the opposition could very well end up resigning over birthday cake and a curry respectively, we’d forgive you for thinking we had lost our grip on reality.Yet here we are in 2022 with Boris Johnson embroiled in a scandal known simply as ‘Partygate’. A series of news reports would reveal that during a national public health crisis, when a deadly virus meant UK citizens were asked to stay at home, those who made the rules seemingly broke the rules by allegedly having several parties during lockdown.Exhausted civil...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Dominic Cummings is now roasting the government with a Scarface clip

Just when we thought UK politics couldn’t get any more chaotic, former special adviser Dominic Cummings is back tearing into a government.The former Vote Leave figurehead left his role as Boris Johnson’s right-hand man in November 2020, following a dispute over the resignation of Lee Cain – another ex-member of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union.Since quitting Downing Street, he’s been a bit of a thorn in the side for Mr Johnson and his government. In May last year, he gave evidence to a Commons select committee on lessons learned from the Covid pandemic, in which he didn’t...
POLITICS
Indy100

Who is Black Rod? The bizarre parliamentary tradition explained

It’s no secret that Britain’s parliamentary procedures are (if we are being generous) traditional and quirky, or (if we are not) ridiculous and alienating.And one bit of procedure that particularly confused people today was the presence of Black Rod - not a villain from some sort of comic book film, but the Queen’s representative in Parliament.Black Rod marched up to the doors of the Commons, had them slammed in her face before they were reopened for her to solemnly trot down the hall and introduce the Queen’s speech - which wasn’t the Queen’s speech. Look, it’s all just weird, isn’t...
POLITICS
Indy100

Eight times Tory MPs discussed the cost of living crisis and did an absolutely terrible job

As millions of people around the country are struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table because of the cost of living crisis, the Conservative government has done a pretty good job of showing just how out of touch they are with the people they have been elected to serve. Here are eight separate times various Tory MPs discussed the cost of living crisis and did an absolutely terrible job at it.Michael Gove Today (11 May), the “levelling up” minister appeared in a bizarre interview on BBC Breakfast and used a Liverpudlian accent to tell people to “calm down”...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy100

Tory MP claims people using food banks 'can't cook' and 'cannot budget'

Conservative MPs seem to have a knack for showing just how out of touch with the British people they are.From Prime Minister Boris Johnson not knowing who veteran broadcaster Lorraine Kelly is, to another Tory MP saying people should drown the sorrows of 2020 with £170 bottles of champagne, they appear to have no clue about ordinary Britons.But, amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, one has taken things to even greater depths after suggesting people only use food banks because they can’t cook.Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield made the shocking remarks during the second day of debate on...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Car crashes into Boris Johnson’s £1.3m south London townhouse

Things just keep going from bad to worse for the prime minister. As Partygate and a Commons committee investigation into whether he misled parliament hangs over his leadership, it’s been revealed that a car smashed into a £1.3 million property he owns in Camberwell, south London.It was around 1am on Monday when the black Vauxhall Astra crashed into the front garden, causing a sound described as “thunder” by neighbours.The vehicle, which had caused damage to hedges, a tree and a small pillar at the front of the house, was eventually towed away at 5pm the same day.A Metropolitan Police spokesperson...
U.K.
Indy100

Michael Gove's latest interview is completely strange viewing

Michael Gove has just provided us with one of the strangest mornings of political interviews we’ve seen for some time. The Minister for Levelling Up appeared on both BBC Breakfast and Sky News on Wednesday, and gave us everything from 40-year-old sitcom references to strange American accents and awkward explanations about post-Brexit pledges.Gove was appearing on BBC Breakfast to discuss the cost of living crisis and was asked about the rumours that the government could introduce an‘"emergency budget" to help people.He said: “...That doesn’t amount to an emergency budget, which is what some people immediately thought that it did. Sign...
POLITICS
Indy100

Americans stunned as Prince Charles talks about cost-of-living crisis from golden throne

Americans were stunned as Prince Charles spoke on the cost-of-living crisis - all from a golden throne in the House of Lords.Tuesday, May 10, marks the formal start of the State Opening of Parliament. Queen Elizabeth II usually reads out the government agenda for the year. However, she is reportedly suffering from "episodic mobility problems" and couldn't deliver the speech.As a result, the Queen's Speech was handed to the Prince of Wales to read by the Lord Chancellor, Dominic Raab.This was the first time the Prince stepped in to deliver this speech.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Her...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Sun newspaper's headline after Prince Charles filled in for Queen's speech is truly 'embarrassing'

The cover of The Sun newspaper today (11 May) unsurprisingly focused on the Queen’s speech delivered by Prince Charles yesterday, and it’s the cringy headline that’s catching people’s attention.The Queen, who was due to deliver the annual speech yesterday at the state opening of parliament, was unable to do so due to “episodic mobility problems”. It was the first time in 59 years the monarch has missed it.Next in line to the throne, Prince Charles, her eldest son stood in and delivered the government’s message, leading to today’s rather unhinged headline in The Sun.In front of an image of the...
U.K.
Indy100

Tory mayor pictured smiling as she opens new food bank while wearing gold chain

Political photoshoots at food banks will never fail to be an incredibly tasteless phenomenon, and a Tory mayor appearing to laugh as she opened one in Dartford is an example of that.Images were shared by Dartford Foodbank to a Facebook group on Tuesday, showing Conservative councillor Rosanna Currans tilting her head back while appearing to laugh as she wore her golden mayoral chain and held a red ribbon to a new food bank.The ribbon was cut by council leader Jeremy Kite, who seemed to sport a slight smile while holding the scissors.The Facebook post read: “It was a great honour...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Jamaicans with disabilities who came to UK as children facing ‘unjust and inhumane’ deportation

Most of the Jamaicans facing deportation next week on a government flight live with a disability or health problem and came to Britain as children, according to analysis shared with The Independent.The Home Office has not disclosed how many are scheduled to be on Wednesday’s flight, but about 20 have been detained at Brook House, Colnbrook and Harmondsworth detention centres in preparation. Thirteen of them came to the UK under the age of 18, according to a study by campaigners Movement for Justice.All except two have reported mental health difficulties such as depression and anxiety, while several have made attempts...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry guilty of embezzling more than £24,000

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has been found guilty of embezzling almost £25,000 while acting as treasurer for multiple political groups.McGarry, who represented Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, was convicted of two charges of embezzlement, totalling £24,635, after being accused of using money donated by Scottish independence supporters to pay for her own rent and shopping.Current and former Scottish health secretaries Humza Yousaf and Jeane Freeman were among witnesses to testify during the six-week trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, during which the 40-year-old denied both charges against her.A jury found her guilty by majority of embezzling £19,974 while treasurer...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
