1 killed after car rear-ends semi on I-40
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened following a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning between Fesslers Lane and the I-24 junction.
Metro police say the crash happened at 1:55 a.m. and involved a Toyota Yaris and a semi-truck. The semi-truck was driving in the far right lane when it was rear-ended by the Toyota.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The Toyota’s 31-year-old driver of Antioch died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Police say they are trying to locate his next of kin at this time.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.
The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed for some time following the crash and drivers were directed to use Fesslers Lane as an alternate route. The eastbound lanes have since reopened.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 2