Nashville, TN

1 killed after car rear-ends semi on I-40

By Alicia Patton, Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30F12x_0fWq17Hw00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened following a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning between Fesslers Lane and the I-24 junction.

Metro police say the crash happened at 1:55 a.m. and involved a Toyota Yaris and a semi-truck. The semi-truck was driving in the far right lane when it was rear-ended by the Toyota.

The Toyota’s 31-year-old driver of Antioch died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Police say they are trying to locate his next of kin at this time.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed for some time following the crash and drivers were directed to use Fesslers Lane as an alternate route. The eastbound lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

