Justin Bieber Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About His 'Emotional Breakdown' After Marrying Hailey Bieber

By Maria Pierides
 4 days ago
Splash News

Justin Bieber has always been honest with his fans about his ongoing struggles with his mental health; and now the 28-year-old Canadian singer has once again opened up about it, this time in relation to his emotional breakdown, and the moment he realized that getting married to 25-year-old model Hailey Bieber (previously Hailey Baldwin) wasn’t actually going to fix all of his problems. Yikes!

Speaking to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the “Peaches” singer said: “I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t. It just kind of was a reflection of like: ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite.'”

Justin and Hailey first tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse wedding back in 2018, and then had an extravagant Hollywood-approved ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2019. Justin went on to explain his “hypocrite” comment by saying he expected Hailey to “do something” that he was not doing himself, which then caused him to look at things in a different way…

“You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

This isn’t the first time the “Stay” singer has referenced “trauma” in interviews, as he opened up about his mental health and marriage during an interview with GQ last year, telling the pub that he found the very early stages of his and Hailey’s marriage very “tough.”

“The first year of marriage was really tough. Because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff,” he told GQ at the time. “There was just [a] lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying: ‘I’m scared.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jErX6_0fWq0DSq00

Elsewhere in his recent interview with Darden, the "Ghost" singer then stopped talking about his relationship with his wife and moved onto his relationship with Jesus, detailing his "faith journey" and how it has helped him not be too hard on himself. "Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself," Bieber continued, before adding that everything "changed" for him when he realized that God is "compassionate" and "loving."

"When you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we’re going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves," Bieber added. "That for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man."

Comments / 1

