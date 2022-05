LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – There’s just not enough of Lower Pottsgrove Code Enforcement Officer Joe Groff to go around, the township Board of Commissioners concedes. Groff for several years has served as the township’s inspector of completed buildings and construction projects-in-progress to ensure they adhere to published codes. He’s also its zoning officer, and consultant to the Lower Pottsgrove Zoning Hearing Board. And he’s the township assistant fire marshal, a back-up to long-time Fire Marshal Lew Babel. Those titles alone means Groff has his hands full.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO