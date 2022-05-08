Apparently, I am being taught a painful lesson, object unknown

Okay. I didn’t want to complain, but after all the to-do about my health and the electrodes in my questionable brain, I must report that I’m on the disabled list once more.

What happened, and I’m going to leave out a substantial collection of medical adventures that haven’t yet been resolved, is that I can’t walk for more than about 100 feet without crumpling over with intense pain in my back and my left leg. The cause seems to be a large kidney stone that I think is pressing into my left-leg nerves, whatever they’re called.

I’ve been getting kidney stones for about maybe thirty years. Five were extracted surgically, one was broken up with some sort of a shock wave and eventually emerged as wreckage, and a few more went through M Kinsler on their own with a minimal amount of ceremony.

Apparently, I manufacture these things in gay abandon, and this one is a real specimen, perhaps 5 millimeters long. Kidney stones would be relatively painless if they weren’t full of branches and barbs, but the only one I saw closely looked like a clove, like you’d stick in a ham.

So now that I’ve ruined everyone’s breakfast, I suppose I can continue doing so by mentioning that I’ve been suffering through the current attack for something like three weeks, and it’s gotten progressively more painful.

Now, I understand that a kidney stone attack is the sort of thing that doctors, specifically urologists, deal with on a daily basis. I don’t know if Lancaster has, say, a Singing Urologists Glee Club or some similar group, but if so I suspect that the organization has been in a certain amount of disarray this month, for there have been no appointments to be had since Natalie brought me home last month from the Cleveland Clinic with my newly-wired head, the better to stop a persistent hand tremor.

My medical training is minimal, but I don’t think brain surgery is related to kidney stones. For what it’s worth, the tremor is blessedly under control, only appearing when I’m under stress, either from pain medications or the pain itself. I could repair clocks again if I could sit for more than ten minutes at a time.

Update: We did see a urologist a few days ago. He listened sympathetically to my plight, ordered yet another CT scan, (the fourth) and it is with the faith that can only come from within that I await his call.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, lives and convalesces under the care of Natalie and the two striped nurse cats in an old house in Lancaster. Late update: if I could somehow wait until June 8, they could do surgery on me.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Apparently, I am being taught a painful lesson, object unknown