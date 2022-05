The Toyota GR Corolla is shaping up to be a stunning hot hatch. Not available in Europe, it won’t go on sale until later this year in North America, but AutoGuide.com got Toyota Formula Drift driver Ken Gushi behind the wheel of one to show off the car’s capability on both the track and the dirt. However, Gushi goes a bit further by providing some essential racing tips anyone can use when they are at the race track next.

