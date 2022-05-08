ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds turn out for 'Puttin' on the Dog' event

By Joe Di Lullo
Telegraph-Forum
CRESTLINE — The rain couldn’t keep people away. The Hub at Village Square in Crestline was sold out Friday night. Puttin’ On the Dog, Humane Society Serving Crawford County’s annual fundraiser, was a hit in its 13th year.

“There are 220 seats filled,” said Victoria Caldwell, executive director of the Humane Society Serving Crawford County, and the event raised $22,500 for the humane society.

2022 marks the first year at The Hub. The event had food, raffles, live music and games to entertain guests.

“We doubled the amount of people attending,” said Caldwell.

The 2021 turnout inspired this year’s Committee Chair and Shelter Manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGzGt_0fWpsb8Y00

“Last year was my first year,” said Hannah Schafer. “It just gave me chills.”

The fundraiser has been building up the community for the past 13 years.

“We are so humbled and so blessed,” said Caldwell. “This is about as much for the people attending as it is for us.

Support for the organization is more than just local. It affects people from multiple states, even across national borders.

“The people here tonight are a small example of who support us,” Caldwell said. “We get messages of support from a lot of our social media channels.”

Local business owners brought their dates.

“I’m here tonight with a guy I date, Dr. John Shuler,” said Judi Teaters. “He owns the Horizon Animal Hospital in Galion.”

Supporting the animals brings the support.

“This is my first time at this event and the first time here at The Hub,” said Teaters. “I love animals; anything I can do to support the Humane Society.”

Former attendees were excited to return. In previous years, family sporting events typically fell on the night of the fundraiser.

“We are attending for the first time tonight in about five years,” said Jill Kinn.

Kinn’s husband, Kip, of Kinn Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., stood nearby looking at the auction prizes. “We did all the work with the new animal shelter,” he said.

The atmosphere inside the event stood in contrast to national and international headlines on the war in Ukraine and political bickering.

“We gotta love each other,” Caldwell said.

