The Cost of Educating Illegal Immigrants

Governor Greg Abbott says the federal government should pay for the public education of illegal immigrant students in Texas schools.

Abbott points out that the Biden administration's plan to lift the Title 42 policy later this month will result in an unmanageable flood of illegal border crossings.

The governor was at a campaign event in Houston on Thursday, where he told reporters it's time to revisit a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a Texas law denying state funding to educate noncitizens.

photo: Getty Images