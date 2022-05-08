ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Cost of Educating Illegal Immigrants

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott says the federal government should pay for the public education of illegal immigrant students in Texas schools.

Abbott points out that the Biden administration's plan to lift the Title 42 policy later this month will result in an unmanageable flood of illegal border crossings.

The governor was at a campaign event in Houston on Thursday, where he told reporters it's time to revisit a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a Texas law denying state funding to educate noncitizens.

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

