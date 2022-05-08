Live-Laugh-Love the Free Money

Austin will be the first Texas city to experiment with a "guaranteed income" program for low-income families.

Austin City Council approved the one-year, $1,000,000 pilot program on Thursday.

The city will send monthly checks of $1,000 to 85 households at risk of losing their homes.

At a press conference this past week, Mayor Steve Adler the idea is to prevent the recipients from becoming homeless.

The council also approved a contract with a California nonprofit to run the pilot program.

photo: Getty Images