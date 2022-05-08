ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Abbott Wants Roe v Wade Decision This Week

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpzA9_0fWpsXYW00

Governor Greg Abbott says the Supreme Court should announce the decision that will reportedly overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as possible.

In Houston last Thursday, the governor said a Politico article that leaked a draft opinion of the case was an attempt to "hijack the Court," and urged the High Court to release the ruling this week.

According to Abbott, announcing the decision quickly would show the Court will not be "pressured or bullied" by the report.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Action News Jax

Groups file revamped federal lawsuit challenging Florida congressional redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voting-rights groups and other plaintiffs have filed a revamped federal lawsuit contending that a congressional redistricting plan passed last month by Florida lawmakers is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs, including Common Cause Florida, FairDistricts Now and the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, filed the revised complaint Wednesday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Racine Journal Times. May 11, 2022. Apparently that’s the case over at the state Legislature where legislators are hanging up their elected careers and declining to run again. Recent news reports said nearly 30 incumbent legislators are headed for the door and announced they will retire, won’t seek re-election...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy