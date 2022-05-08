Abbott Wants Roe v Wade Decision This Week

Governor Greg Abbott says the Supreme Court should announce the decision that will reportedly overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as possible.

In Houston last Thursday, the governor said a Politico article that leaked a draft opinion of the case was an attempt to "hijack the Court," and urged the High Court to release the ruling this week.

According to Abbott, announcing the decision quickly would show the Court will not be "pressured or bullied" by the report.

photo: Getty Images