Watch Jordi Alba Score With Spectacular Late Volley As Barca Qualify For Champions League

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

Alba nailed a volley to score with 37 seconds of added time remaining to give Barca a 2-1 win.

Barcelona booked their place in next season's UEFA Champions League thanks to Jordi Alba's spectacular late winner at Real Betis on Saturday.

Alba nailed a volley to score with 37 seconds of added time remaining to give Barca a 2-1 victory, after Marc Bartra had earlier equalized to cancel out Ansu Fati's opener.

Second-placed Barca's win took them to 69 points with three matches remaining, while Betis were left 11 points back in fifth and now unable to catch Xavi's men.

Barca will compete in the Champions League for a 19th straight season.

The last season they did not play in the UCL was the 2003/04 campaign, after finishing sixth in La Liga the previous year.

Barca will be hoping to perform better in Europe next season than they did this term when they failed to progress past the UCL group stage.

After being demoted to the Europa League, Barca beat Napoli and Galatasaray, before being knocked out in the UEL quarter-finals by Frankfurt.

Jordi Alba (number 18) was mobbed by his Barca teammates after scoring a late winner at Real Betis

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Jose Luis Contreras

