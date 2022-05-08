Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, southern Core Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 10:00 AM Thursday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 5.0 -0.8 2.2 1 Minor 12/06 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.9 1 Minor 13/06 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 13/07 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.5 1 None 14/07 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 14/08 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 1 Minor

