NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – There has been a significant policy change for New Hanover County Schools, and it’s meant to better protect students. The district officially started fingerprinting new hires as part of its background check process. This comes at a time when the district is being sued, accused of failing to stop teachers from sexually abusing students, despite warning signs and complaints from parents about concerning behavior by some teachers.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO