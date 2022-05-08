ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Week with Bob Mueller: May 8, 2022

By Bob Mueller
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has halted executions in the state of Tennessee for the remainder of 2022 while ordering a review into the lethal injection process .

“I was made aware on the day of the execution that a process had not been followed for that execution,” said Gov. Lee, referring to the execution of Oscar Smith that was delayed suddenly.

Execution of Oscar Smith delayed in Tennessee

Meanwhile, murder victims’ families said the execution pause has them reliving their tragedy.

A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States revealed a majority of Justices are ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is a law that allows abortion.

Also, this week, Governor Lee signed into law a new public school funding formula .

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .

