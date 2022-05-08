ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminence, IN

Eminence's Dylan Crowe wins Reporter-Times Performer of the Week, April 25-30

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago

Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had four athletes to choose from for the top performer of the week from April 25-30.

Eminence fans rallied in support of baseball player Dylan Crowe as the senior ran away with the voting, taking home this week's performer of the week.

Tindley, the Eels only game of the week, could do little to slow down Crowe, who had quite the performance on both sides of the ball. In three at bats, he produced four RBI's, two hits and one run. He also got the start on the mound, pitching nine strikeouts, allowing only three hits.

Eminence won the game 14-4.

Crowe accounted for 63.68% of the vote with 14,520 votes.

Second in voting was Martinsville's Kevin Reed at 34.11% (7,778 votes), followed by Mooresville's Alysha Bradford and Kendall Grover.

Watch the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times Facebook pages or go to www.reporter-times.com on Monday to vote for next week's performer of the week candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Jake Kuchmaner named First-Team Academic All-District

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina pitcher Jake Kuchmaner has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First-Team according to an announcement by the organization Thursday afternoon. CoSIDA recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The First-Team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
671
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy