Eminence's Dylan Crowe wins Reporter-Times Performer of the Week, April 25-30

Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had four athletes to choose from for the top performer of the week from April 25-30.

Eminence fans rallied in support of baseball player Dylan Crowe as the senior ran away with the voting, taking home this week's performer of the week.

Tindley, the Eels only game of the week, could do little to slow down Crowe, who had quite the performance on both sides of the ball. In three at bats, he produced four RBI's, two hits and one run. He also got the start on the mound, pitching nine strikeouts, allowing only three hits.

Eminence won the game 14-4.

Crowe accounted for 63.68% of the vote with 14,520 votes.

Second in voting was Martinsville's Kevin Reed at 34.11% (7,778 votes), followed by Mooresville's Alysha Bradford and Kendall Grover.

Watch the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times Facebook pages or go to www.reporter-times.com on Monday to vote for next week's performer of the week candidates.