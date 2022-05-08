ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother's Day About Impact, Not Perfection

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2fFB_0fWpnJyr00

Even the worst of mothers can have positive influence

Today is Mother's Day – a day where we  are encouraged to spend an entire Sunday afternoon trying to show our mothers as much devotion as possible in thanks for what they have done.

During the two weeks leading up to it, we are hammered with ads and references trying to show us how perfect mothers are.

Unfortunately, having worked with literally over 100,000 kids in my lifetime, I can say with certainty that not only are mothers not perfect, some of them are downright horrible. When you get to see motherhood through the eyes of so many young minds, it is clear that motherhood is never about the perfection society wants us to imagine, but, instead, about the impact a mother has on those she bore.

I am one of the fortunate ones. God has overblessed me by placing four amazing mothers directly in my path – both my grandmothers, my own mother, and my wife. Their sacrifice, grace, and willingness to be there for those they loved through the most difficult of times created a legacy of love an opportunity in my children that surpasses anything I think they thought possible.

None of them are perfect, and I hope they never tried to be. It's not possible, and it's a burden that would be too great to carry. Their imperfections made them human, which, in turn, became a philosophy on my part.

As I mentored, coached and taught all those young men and women over the years, I made sure they knew that not only was it OK to make mistakes, it was encouraged. Mistakes are how we learn; how we become better.

I always begin by making them say their ABCs, which most teenagers do with ease, followed by asking whether anyone should be impressed by the fact they didn't make a mistake.

They soon come to realize that the goal isn't perfection and mistakes are nothing to fear. Instead, they adopt the mantra that if they aren't making mistakes, they aren't trying hard enough, a concept that frees them to make the most of their own world and destiny.

The four mothers I mentioned rarely know the kids I work with and definitely don't know how the impact of what they have done has spidered out into the lives of so many. From there, the things they have said and done, will pass even further into more lives, potentially touching millions with only two degrees of separation between them.

Those teens who had a horrible mother get to experience the wisdom, grace and patience passed through me to them in hopes they get the benefit through knowledge and example that I was fortunate to have first-hand. They get a meal when they might not have it, someone willing to listen when they need it, and encouragement that anything is possible under the most improbable of circumstances.

While it's physically my body trying to help these young men and women, it's 100 percent the echo of the mothers in my life trying to help me live up to the example they set.

What I have seen is that even the worst of mothers can have a positive impact. Young men and women whose childhoods were turned into nightmares by the choices of their mothers have grown up time and again looking for a wife who will be a caring, present mother, or hoping to become the mother their own parent never was.

More often than not, they are successful in their effort.

So, today we don't celebrate the idea of a perfect mother. There's no such thing.

Instead, we celebrate the impact mothers have on our lives.

We thank those that read to us, stood on their porch and invited us and our friends in to eat, didn't coddle us when we messed up, and those who were simply there even though the world had exhausted them to its farthest extents.

For those who were a frightening mess, we hope you find a way to pull it together one day and that your child used what you went through for good. We pray that the love and influence of other mothers found their way into your child, resulting in a positive impact while you get it together.

Speaking to those few, there's still time if you truly have a heart to turn it around. Mistakes happen and can be forgiven if you truly make an effort to learn form them.

It's never too late to have a positive effect as a mother. That's why we celebrate such a powerful thing today.

HOGS FEED

WHAT DO EARLY BETTING ODDS SAY ABOUT HOGS' FOOTBALL?

HOGS NOW HAVE TO WIN SUNDAY GAME TO TAKE SERIES WITH AUBURN

RAZORBACKS PULL OUT WILD WIN TO OPEN AUBURN SERIES

HOW WILL INCREASING 25-MAN SIGNING LIMIT AFFECT RECRUITING?

CAN HOGS TAKE BATS ON ROAD TO AUBURN TO CLAIM SEC WEST CROWN?

HOGS DON'T NEED TO CHASE EVERY FREE AGENT IN TRANSFER PORTAL

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Parade#Mother S Day
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
875
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy