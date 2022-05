NEW SMYRNA BEACH — At the start of World War II, the New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport was simply a grass strip in the middle of an orange grove. Around that time, the U.S. Military was keen on securing airfields across the country where pilots could train. The location in the city then became the Navy Outlying Field New Smyrna Beach, which served as an auxiliary field to advanced naval flight training operations.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO