KEN GRABOWSKI: Important information can be found in the classifieds

Ken Grabowski (File photo)

We live in a world driven by information, but the sad fact of the matter is many times the sources often prove to be unreliable and false in nature.

Former President Barack Obama gave a great speech recently about how many problems are being caused in the world today by incorrect information people are reading on social media. He reminded people they should consider the source before taking everything they read as truth.

However, there are times where you can find information in unusual places that proves to be very reliable and factual about things taking place in our community. Having been involved in the newspaper business for nearly 40 years, one of the things I prided myself upon was trying keeping up with what was transpiring in all facets of our local community.

There were many occasions where young reporters would find me reading the classified pages and ask me why in the world I was looking at them. My answer was quite simple saying "To find out what is going on in Manistee County."

It was an answer that I don't ever recall not getting me a strange look in response. They usually followed it up with a question, “How does people running a bunch of ads to sell things like boats, cars, furniture and things of that nature keep me up what was going on in the county?”

What they didn’t realize from never looking at those pages is classified ads contain all kinds of information and legal notices beyond who is selling a new rim and tire for a vehicle.

Case in point is that is where I discovered the news that the Manistee County clerk and register of deeds were leaving their respective posts before their elected terms had expired. That was made clear by the that fact an ad was placed by county officials in the News Advocate classified section to accept applications from people interested in filling those positions.

You also can discover who left a specific position and if other ones are open in area businesses, schools and other organizations along with a general idea of the salary levels for those jobs. It’s interesting stuff to learn about who is struggling to find employees and what they are paying to try and attract them.

It's also the place where you can find out which government commissions and boards currently have vacancies and how to apply for them when they do occur. That information is often hard to ever find anywhere else in the newspaper so the classifieds are a good place to look.

Likewise, the News Advocate recently had two public notice ads on the classified page for public hearings on proposed zoning amendments: one in Filer Township and the other in Onekama Township. The legals listed the parcels of property in question, the time of the hearing and what was being considered. It’s valuable information to those with an interest in those possible changes.

In that same edition the city of Manistee clerk had posted a notice that petitions for potential candidates for the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th districts for the Nov. 8 election could now be picked up at her office in city hall. What you also can find in the classifieds is legal notices that are required by law such as election notices that list when and where elections are taking place and what issues or requests will be on the ballot.

There also are legal notices that government agencies must file when seeking bids on new construction that give a heads up when building projects are about to begin. It’s information that you may not have heard about in any other place unless you spotted that notice on the classified page.

Something else that regularly appears is a legal announcement of a public hearing taking place on a proposed project that could impact the general public or you can find a short synopsis of the minutes of a township board meeting. Some of those things you don’t see anywhere else and they can spark an interest to learn more about them.

There are even other fun things on that page to keep you up on what is happening in the community. Things such as where a service club is holding a fish fry or which group is holding a fun dinner or a fundraising event to help someone with their medical costs.

Even the dogs and cats at Homeward Bound Animal Shelter pop up on an occasion kind of as a teaser to get people to look more closely at what other pets are available for adoption at the shelter. So by reading the classified ads you just may find your furry new forever friend.

For those who like a little taste of the National Inquirer type news you even get to read the legal notices that are required by law to be published, telling which properties are being foreclosed and how much they paid for it. Or you can occasionally find who got a divorce and is no longer responsible for any debts but their own, or is changing their own or their child’s name.

It’s also the place where you can find out many times if a friend, neighbor or someone you know at the Manistee Medical Care Facility is celebrating a birthday or anniversary. We also sometimes see an ad marking the anniversary of a loved one that makes us pause and say, “Wow, it’s been that long that they are gone.”

You also can find out which people are moving because they run a “moving sale ad” on the page. So it naturally raises the curiosity in all of us to find out who is moving and why? Hey, it’s a small town we all are nosy about such things.

It’s not the front page style type of news with the big headlines, but it is the small town type of news about what is happening around the area. And if by chance you are looking to buy a new rim and tire you just may find one there as well.

So check it out and you may find some interesting Manistee County news by the time I see you again on Thursday.

Ken Grabowski is the retired associate editor at the Manistee News Advocate who spent more than 36 years in the newspaper business.