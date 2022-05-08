ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German state election offers test amid Ukraine crisis

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

VIENNA — (AP) — The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein is holding an election Sunday that offers a test at the ballot box for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine.

Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for the center-right Christian Democratic Union, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. The CDU — which is in opposition at the national level — has led Schleswig-Holstein since 2017, governing in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The vote comes after a turbulent few months for Scholz, who took office in December at the head of a three-party coalition government with the Greens and the FDP. In recent weeks, Scholz has faced criticism for his approach to the war in Ukraine.

Germany broke with tradition after Russia's invasion to supply arms to Ukraine but has been criticized by Kyiv for perceived hesitancy and slowness in providing material.

Sunday’s election is the second of three state elections within two months that will help set the political tone for the coming year.

In late March, Scholz's SPD secured a major victory in the small western state of Saarland, which the CDU had led since 1999. The most important vote, on May 15, is in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Schleswig-Holstein is Germany’s northernmost state, home to approximately 2.9 million people. Ahead of Sunday’s vote, Daniel Günther, the incumbent governor from the CDU, held a clear lead over the SPD’s Thomas Losse-Müller and the Greens’ Monika Heinold.

The vote is expected to be a bright spot for the CDU, which has suffered losses at the state and national level in recent months. After last fall’s federal election, the party was relegated to the opposition on the national level for the first time in 16 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Günther
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Ukraine#Election#Legislature#Ap#Schleswig Holstein#Cdu#Greens#Free Democrats#Fdp#Spd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
106K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy