Community Committee meeting to be held Tuesday regarding Corning School Facility Improvements

(Corning) The Corning School Board is exploring a new bond referendum to update their facilities.

Last fall, the school board had Estes Construction complete a needs assessment. After reviewing the report and the associated costs, the board decided the best way to proceed is with a potential bond referendum.

Superintendent Chris Fenster said the Corning district passed a bond referendum about twelve years ago to remodel the high school and add a high school gym and the district almost has that bond paid off. The new bond referendum would be more in-depth.

Fenster said they are in the pre-stages and anything like a bond issue would not happen until next year sometime. He spoke about some of the issues that need to be addressed.

A Community Committee will meet again on Tuesday, May 10th at the Elementary School at 6:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.