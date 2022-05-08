Athletes shine at Special Olympics event in Caldwell

Friends, family, and classmates gathered at the Noble County Fairgrounds last week for a Special Olympics event. Student-athletes from Caldwell and Shenandoah schools participated in a variety of events.

Janae Norman is an Intervention Specialist with the Caldwell Exempted Village School District and the local coordinator for Special Olympics. Norman said in addition to the current students, she'll often have adults come back to participate in events.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said to begin the day, as well as the Special Olympics oath. A 50 meter-run and a softball throw were set up for the competitors.

Fifteen students from the Caldwell National Honor Society and track team were on hand to provide encouragement and cheer on their classmates. The students lined the race course, rang bells, and waved pom-poms as the athletes competed.

Shenandoah Intervention Specialist Justin Rich brought six student-athletes to the event; three from the high school and three from the middle school. Rich said his students, along with participating in Special Olympics events, are also involved in the school's Next Stepp program which teaches various skills and offers employability training.

As athletes raced down the midway, others competed in the softball-throwing competition. Various heats allowed all athletes to compete in both events. Times and distances were tracked and measured with help from Caldwell students.

Dennis Riddle volunteered his time to the day by signaling the start of the 50-meter races. Various student aides and parents were also on hand to assist with the event. Mandy Yurco passed out medals to the winners with help from Jase Norman and Rebecca Overly.

The day concluded with face-painting by the Caldwell High School art club, a bounce house, a giant soccer ball game and lunch.

For more information about Special Olympics events in the area contact Janae Norman at jnorman@caldwell.k12.oh.us.

