ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sadiq Khan Travels to America to ‘Bang the Drum’ for London

By THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Luke O'Reilly, PA)
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Follow us at @BloombergUK for the latest...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Drum#Uk#Travels To America#Bloomberguk
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Bloomberg

Ukraine Latest: G7 Ministers Vow to Break Russia Grain Blockade

G7 foreign ministers vowed to break a Russian blockade of grain in Ukrainian ports, and wheat futures rose in Chicago after a US Department of Agriculture report said production in the country will drop by one-third compared with last season. Gas prices surged more than 10% in Europe after Russia...
GAS PRICE
Bloomberg

The SEC Is Now the Stuff of Chinese Investors’ Fever Dreams

In recent days, I’ve spoken to about half a dozen investors in Hong Kong and New York who blame the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the recent selloff in China’s technology companies. They say they’ve spotted a pattern: provisional delisting announcements by the Washington regulator have tended to precede a drop in the broader market.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Emirates to Start Paying Back Dubai for Its $4 Billion Lifeline

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Long-haul carrier Emirates plans to use projected profits from this fiscal year to pay back the Dubai government some of the nearly $4 billion it pumped into the beleaguered airline during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, its chairman said Tuesday.
WORLD
Bloomberg

Spain Fires Spy Chief After Premier, Catalan Leaders Were Hacked

Spain replaced the head of its intelligence agency in a bid to calm a furor sparked by the discovery that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and dozens of Catalan separatist leaders had their phones hacked with spyware. Esperanza Casteleiro, who has spent most of her career at CNI, as the agency...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy