Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League match against Tottenham on Thursday as Ben White looks as though he will return.The defender has been out of the last two matches with a hamstring problem but manager Mikel Arteta is confident White will be back for the North London derby.LIVE! Follow the North London derby with our live blog“I think so,” Arteta said. “He’s been starting to do a little bit of work now on the pitch and we want everybody available because we know that game is so important.”The Gunners will be looking to boost their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO