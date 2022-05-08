ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Restaurant inspections: Mold-like growth found at 5 Tarrant County businesses in April

By James Hartley
 4 days ago

No Tarrant County restaurants scored poorly enough to warrant followups after health inspectors visited them between April 17 and April 30, but some straddled the line, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Azle Donuts at 109 Speer Ave. in Azle and Rosa’s Cafe and Tortilla Factory No. 17 in Hurst both received 29 demerits when they were visited by health inspectors. Any restaurant that scores more than 29 is required to undergo a followup inspection.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and gives scores to all Tarrant County restaurants except those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Those cities conduct their own food health inspections.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

On April 22, inspectors noted mold-like substance in the ice machine, improperly stored food, no hot water to the bathroom sinks, no temperature checks on food and improperly maintained equipment, among other infractions, at Rosa’s Cafe and Tortilla Factory.

When they visited Azle Donuts on April 25, inspectors found violations including a mold-like build-up in coolers next to the coffee, a build-up of food at the bottom of coolers, improperly stored food and improper reuse of one-use containers. The hot water was also turned off at hand sinks, inspectors noted.

Inspectors also noted mold at Cherry Lane Quick Stop in White Settlement, Freebird’s World Burrito in Hurst and TGI Fridays at DFW Airport.

In Tarrant County health inspections, a score of zero is perfect.

Restaurants that scored zero, meaning no violations were found, included:

  • Ai Wuey in Everman
  • Charity Coffee Shop in Sansom Park
  • Cracker Barrel in Benbrook
  • The Goody Grill in Benbrook
  • Joe’s Coffee Shop in Watauga
  • Juic’d in Pantego
  • Kelly’s Onion Burgers in Crowley
  • Khac’s Kitchen in Haltom City
  • Kid’s Cafe in Haltom City
  • La Capirucha in Forest Hill
  • Luxor Sports Bar and Grill in Hurst
  • Manolos Tacos in Haltom City
  • Mr. Jim’s Pizza in Benbrook
  • Pizza Hut on Belknap Street in Haltom City
  • Pizza Hut on Mercedes Street in Benbrook
  • Real Hot Tamalez in White Settlement
  • Side Tracked Bar in Sansom Park
  • Silver Dollar Winery in Bedford
  • Starbucks on Andorra Drive in Westlake
  • Subway on Benbrook Boulevard in Benbrook
  • Taqueria el Pablano in Burleson
  • Vaquero Club in Westlake
  • Warhammer Store and Cafe in Grapevine

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for April 17th - April 30th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

