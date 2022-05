Four daycare workers in Tennessee were arrested for allegedly giving children sleeping medication without their parents’ consent.Investigators claim that staff at MiMi’s Child Care gave youngsters, including infants, melatonin at the daycare facility for three years.Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against the daycare in March and officers interviewed parents who alleged their children were lethargic or had health issues after attending the facility.“You know daycare, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe, would be safe. After finding this out you kind of look back at it and say ‘hmm… there’s a lot...

