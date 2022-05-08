ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Opelika homes over 4,000 square feet in size. The Stallworth floorplan has massive amounts of space inside its five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and bonus room. It features two bedrooms downstairs, one the huge master suite and another large bedroom both with walk in closets and connecting bathrooms. The master suite includes a well-lit sitting area in addition to the bedroom area perfect for a quiet reading area. The master bath boasts a corner double vanity for plenty of storage space and a toilet room closed along with a walk in shower, large soaking tub and linen closet. The airy great room with gleaming hardwoods in the heart of the home is open to the large kitchen complete with a gorgeous granite island that is large enough for seating several people; perfect for entertaining and cooking at the same time. Plenty of cabinets and counter space line the back wall along with the wall oven and cook top. An enormous pantry completes this stunning kitchen that can accommodate many people. Off of the kitchen is a connecting flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. On the other side of the kitchen a mud room and huge laundry room complete the first floor. The second floor contains three huge bedrooms all with walk in closets a jack and jill bath and a full bath. Finally, the huge bonus room makes a perfect common space for family game nights or just watching a movie. The Stallworth provides considerable space with its plentiful storage and large common areas. It is the perfect floor plan for large families with room to spare for guests.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Letter to the Editor: National Day of Prayer should include more than just Christians

The National Day of Prayer is intended to be inclusive of all faiths. Your reporting does not make this clear. In growing and diverse communities like Auburn/Opelika and Lee county, we know that Christianity is not the only game in town. For a civic leader like Mrs. Fuller to assume “It’s all believers in Jesus Christ coming out and exalting our Lord,” is short sighted at best and not appropriate without mention of other friends and neighbors in the community. Were members of other faiths invited to participate in the event? Was anybody of a different faith involved in the organization of the event? Everyone can do better.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Min#Opelika Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News

Another top target: Auburn awaits decision from five-star Julian Phillips

Auburn men’s basketball could make another major addition Thursday, as Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) forward Julian Phillips is scheduled to announce his next destination, with the Tigers very much in the mix. On May 4, Phillips named his top seven schools, which included Auburn, two other Southeastern Conference members,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sweeping fentanyl bill caps Colorado lawmakers' 2022 session

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic-led Legislature capped its 2022 session Wednesday by passing a bill designed to confront the fentanyl crisis by giving prosecutors more room to pursue felony convictions while providing substantial support and treatment services. With fentanyl overdose deaths skyrocketing nationwide, lawmakers struggled for weeks to...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy