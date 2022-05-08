5 High-Protein Smoothie Recipes To Prepare This Week To Kick-Start Fat Burn

Shutterstock

1. Dr. Amy Lee's Green Smoothie

Dr. Amy Lee, board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific, shared her personal favorite smoothie recipe with us. This one is packed with ample fiber, protein, and nutrients to get you through the day and provide all the energy you need kickstart your weight loss journey. Plus, it's low-calorie, so you can drink it every day without worrying about gaining weight—and you'll likely want to drink a lot of it, because it is delicious!

Ingredients: 1 medium sized banana; 1 cup frozen mixed berries; 2 scoops of pea plant protein powder; 2 teaspoons of chia seeds; and 1-2 cups coconut milk, unsweetened

2. Blueberry kale smoothie

Blueberry and kale may sound like an unlikely pair, but when you put them together in this perfect morning smoothie, they create a powerhouse of filling protein and killer antioxidants. This recipe isn't only delicious, but it's filling enough to kick any unhealthy cravings to the curb and keep you energized throughout the day. Of course, it's great for weight loss, but it also offers additional health benefits like reduced inflammation, lower cholesterol, better bone health, and more. Love it!

Ingredients: 1/2 banana; 1/2 cup chopped kale; 1/2 cup blueberries; 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt; 1 scoop protein powder; 1 tablespoon flax seed meal; 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; ice

3. Berry Bean Smoothie

Although beans are packed with protein, you likely would never think of throwing them into your morning smoothie. However, this recipe incorporates them flawlessly—and deliciously! That's right, you can put beans, banana, and berries into a blender and end up with a great-tasting meal that's sure to pack a punch of protein and help you burn fat throughout the day. Trust us!

Ingredients: 1 cup fresh strawberries, 1 cup blueberries, 1 banana, frozen; 1/2 cup white beans; 1/2 cup soy milk; 1 cup cauliflower, frozen; 1 tsp vanilla extract; 1 scoop vegan protein powder

4. Peanut Butter Oatmeal Smoothie

Love peanut butter? You're in luck! We found a smoothie recipe that delivers all the flavor of this delicious ingredient and helps you burn fat at the same time. Combine this beloved cabinet staple with some oatmeal, banana, and, of course, protein powder, and you've got yourself the perfect protein-packed smoothie to start your day with. Yum!

Ingredients: 1/4 cup old fashioned rolled oats or quick oats; 1/2 banana, sliced and frozen; 3/4 cup almond milk, unsweetened; 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter; 1 scoop vanilla protein powder; 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon; Pinch of cayenne pepper; Pinch of sea salt; 5 drops liquid stevia (optional)

5. Coffee Protein Smoothie

If you drink coffee every morning, this recipe offers a fantastic way to get your daily fix while also providing ample nutrition to aid in weight loss. It's genius! Peanut butter, flax seeds, and powder offer all the protein you need to jumpstart your morning, while a bit of coffee adds the perfect pick-me-up to take on the day. Plus, there's no added sugar, so can have peace of mind knowing your sweet tooth will be satisfied without any guilt.

Ingredients: 1 cup cold brewed coffee; 1/2 cup milk; 1 banana; 1 tablespoon peanut butter; 1 tablespoon ground flax seeds; 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract; 1 scoop vanilla protein powder