ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Fantastic player’ Ryan Porteous lifted Hibernian on return from suspension

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyvFo_0fWph5vC00

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray was delighted to have Ryan Porteous back from a lengthy ban in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

The defender was available after serving a four-game cinch Premiership suspension, although he did feature in last month’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by rivals Hearts.

Porteous showed his value to the team with a man-of-the-match performance against the Dons as the hosts claimed a point through Paul McGinn’s equaliser after David Bates had given Jim Goodwin’s men the lead.

Gray said: “I thought Ryan was fantastic – he’s not played for a few weeks so it was always going to be a bit of a risk at this stage to throw him in and see how he was but he didn’t show any signs of rustiness.

“He’s trained exceptionally well, he works really hard, and I think he’s a fantastic player.

“He’s had his challenges at times, and I think he knows that, but when his head is on it and he’s in a good place like he is at the moment, he’s a top centre-half at this level.”

After failing to land a single shot on target in the previous weekend’s loss to Livingston, Gray was encouraged that Hibs at least looked more menacing in the final third against Aberdeen.

He added: “In the first half I thought we had a couple of big chances in the game but I wasn’t too happy with our play without the ball; I thought it was too easy for Aberdeen to switch the play and we struggled to get hold of it.

“When we did have it, our shape was causing them a bit of a problem but we made a wee change at half-time and I thought we started the second half really well.

“The change really helped us but to then lose the goal took the momentum out of us a little bit.

“Credit to the boys who came on, I thought they made a big difference as well and injected a little bit of energy at a stage in the game where we really needed it which was important.

“I’m probably slightly disappointed we didn’t win the game in the end having got back into it.”

Bates gave Aberdeen the lead 10 minutes after the restart with a near-post finish before McGinn, from a similar position, levelled in the 83rd minute.

Aberdeen manager Goodwin admits taking a share of the spoils reflected what the teams put into the game.

He said: “We came here to try and win the game.

“I said to the players after the game that I thought we were very good first half.

“We were in control of the majority of the first 45 minutes, we were the better team.

“We pressed Hibs high up the pitch, denied them any real space.

“Second half I didn’t think we reached those levels.

“I have to give credit to David and his players as well, they changed their system a little bit.

“And they were the better team in the second 45.

“So I don’t think any of us could have any arguments.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Carl Starfelt hails Celtic’s ‘big leaders’ after title triumph

Carl Starfelt admits he learned quickly the demands of playing for Celtic as he hailed the leaders in the changing room for inspiring them to the title. The Sweden defender had a difficult start to his Celtic career after being pitched in to the cinch Premiership opener against Hearts 24 hours after teaming up with his new colleagues.
WORLD
newschain

James Forrest commits to champions Celtic until 2025

Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a contract extension which ties him to the new Scottish champions until 2025. The 30-year-old will collect his 10th league winners’ medal on Saturday and his 20th in all competitions after helping his side clinch the cinch Premiership title against Dundee United on Wednesday.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Porteous
Person
Paul Mcginn
Person
Jim Goodwin
newschain

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown appointed Fleetwood boss

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has been appointed the new Fleetwood head coach. Brown last week announced the end of a 19-year playing career in which he won 22 domestic trophies with Celtic, whom he left at the end of last season to take up a player-coach role at Aberdeen.
SOCCER
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Camilla given tour of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall has been given a tour of the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which was recently appointed as the Nato command ship. After landing on the flight deck of the 65,000-tonne warship at Portsmouth Naval Base, Camilla was given a guard of honour.
WORLD
newschain

Labour believes Starmer can prove he did not break lockdown rules

Labour believes it can show Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after the party leader vowed he would resign if he is fined by police. In a dramatic statement on Monday, Sir Keir said he would do the “right thing” if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering in Labour offices in Durham in April last year.
POLITICS
newschain

Ross Callachan signs contract extension at Ross County

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan has signed a contract extension that ties him to Dingwall until 2024. The 28-year-old has made 38 appearances since moving from Hamilton and helped County to a sixth-placed finish in the cinch Premiership. Callachan declared he was “absolutely buzzing” to sign the one-year extension....
WORLD
newschain

Michelle O’Neill urges DUP to enter new Stormont Executive

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has urged the DUP to enter a new Executive. The Northern Ireland Assembly is due to have its first sitting on Friday following an historic election result which saw Sinn Fein become the first nationalist or republican party to top the poll.
POLITICS
newschain

International economics expert named as incoming Bank rate-setter

International economics expert Swati Dhingra has been appointed to the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee, as it faces a tough balancing act amid soaring inflation and the threat of recession. The Treasury announced that Ms Dhingra will join the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee in August, replacing current...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy