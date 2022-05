It seems that every year a player emerges from the draft explaining that a team had claimed it would draft him in a certain spot and did not. This year, one such player is Vikings safety Lewis Cine. Via SI.com, Cine recently told Richard Sherman that an unnamed team holding the twenty-seventh overall pick (i.e., the Buccaneers) has repeatedly said they’d take him if he was there.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO