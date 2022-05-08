ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Drake's OVO Reconnects With PORTER for a Range of Functional Travel Bag

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing together once again, Drake‘s October’s Very Own label has reconnected with PORTER/YOSHIDA & Co. for another range of functional travel bags. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection sees OVO reimagine the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Clints Announces New Stepper in "Mocha Brown"

Dabbling into the footwear industry is no easy task as there are so many well-established brands in the space, but every so often a new company will come around and fans will automatically gravitate towards its unique design language. A prime example of that is Clints, a new label based out in Manchester that is gradually starting to amass a loyal following for its playful graphics and obscure footwear models. This season, the brand’s Stepper silhouette is adding a brand new “Mocha Brown” entry to its catalog, and it has just been revealed.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconnected#Ovo#Yoshida#Porter Yoshida Co#Japanese#Boston Bag#Waist Bag#Palace
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green"

Before unexpectedly passing in November 2021, Virgil Abloh had several footwear designs with. and Off-White™ left in the cannon. And now that the late designer’s wife and his team have agreed to continue giving his offerings more drops to the public, you can expect his remaining collaborations to trickle out this Summer. One of those installments is the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green,” which has just surfaced by way of detailed on-foot imagery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy