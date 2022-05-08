ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Why vegan chef Gaz Oakley quit London for Wales

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegan chef Gaz Oakley says he moved back to Wales from London to grow his own food and get back to nature....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Wales#Cardiff
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Youtube
BBC

Man spotted defecating on sofa in Manchester furniture store

Furniture store staff have expressed their disbelief after a man was captured defecating on a sofa on CCTV. The man was shown walking into the Sofa Club in Manchester's Arndale Centre before pulling down his trousers. Stumbling on the scene, shop worker Sade Quinn said she initially thought the mess...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derbyshire woman trampled by cows lives 'in a cage' of pain

A woman who nearly died after being trampled by cows says her injuries feel as if she is living in a metal cage. Pip Peacock, 64, was attacked by the animals while walking her dog Buster on a public footpath near the village of Sheldon, Derbyshire, in September 2019. She...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Graffiti carved on ancient Machrie Moor standing stones

Graffiti carved on ancient standing stones on the island of Arran is a heritage crime, Historic Environment Scotland has said. Staff from Scotland's heritage agency found the markings at Machrie Moor, near Blackwaterfoot. The 4,500-year-old Neolithic stones are thought to have been used for religious and ceremonial activities. Historic Environment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chronic pain: The ‘unbearable’ condition affecting one in four

Relentless. Unbearable. Overwhelming. These are just some of the words used by the thousands of people who have revealed their battle with long-term, persistent pain. An exclusive survey of over 4,000 adults aged 16-75 for BBC News, carried out by research company Ipsos, suggests that a quarter of people in the UK are living with chronic pain - an often hidden and misunderstood condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Fundraising RNLI hiker has tent slashed at Whitburn Beach

A fundraiser who is walking the coast of Britain for the RNLI has had her tent slashed and batteries stolen as she camped on a Tyneside beach. Tracey Hannam said someone also urinated in her walking boots on Sunday night at Whitburn Beach, South Tyneside. She said she was "absolutely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wigan cocaine boss rumbled after posting beer snap online

The boss of a huge cocaine empire was caught after he posted a photograph of himself drinking beer on a secret messaging app being monitored by police. Leon Atkinson led a gang involved in drug deals worth £9m in just three months, Greater Manchester Police said. The 41-year-old was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anger as historic Skelmersdale pub bulldozed without permission

A 300-year-old pub in Lancashire has been suddenly bulldozed without council permission, causing "anger" and "disbelief". The Grade II-listed Old Toby Inn in Skelmersdale was torn down on Saturday. It had been badly damaged by fire in March but West Lancashire Borough Council had been in talks to restore it.
U.K.
BBC

Ava White: Stabbed girl, 12, said she could 'batter' boy

A 12-year-old girl told her friend she could "batter" the boy accused of her murder, a court has heard. Ava White was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre while out with friends on 25 November 2021. One of her friends, aged 14, told Liverpool Crown Court Ava was "fuming"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: FM rejects call for social services review

First Minister Mark Drakeford has rejected calls for an independent review into children's social work following the death of Logan Mwangi. Logan Mwangi, five, was murdered by his mother, stepfather and a teenager in July 2021. An expert said the system has "profound problems" and is in crisis. Mr Drakeford...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Audlem man jailed for beating visitor with baseball bat

A man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for killing a man he believed was chatting up his partner. Daniel Griffiths, 43, from Audlem in Cheshire was found guilty of manslaughter on 5 May after a trial at Chester Crown Court. Cheshire Police said Andrew Guy died from internal injuries...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy