Center-right CDU wins big in state election in Germany

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS, Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union bloc scored a clear victory Sunday in northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, according to election-night projections. Sunday’s election for the state legislature was seen as a test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat-led coalition government amid its handling of the...

