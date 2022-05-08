ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, IA

Gallardo Sentenced on Theft Charges

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus Gallardo of Lake Mills was sentenced on the charge of “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony. Gallardo was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Lake Mills, IA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJON

Man Sentenced to Prison for High-Speed Crash that Killed 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Orono man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving crash that killed two young men, including the son of the University of Minnesota men's hockey coach. James Blue had been driving nearly 100 mph on a curvy road around Lake...
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Murder After Selling Drugs To Woman Who Overdosed, Drowned In Bathtub

SHOREWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – A 42-year-old Farmington man faces murder charges after allegedly selling drugs to a woman who later died of an overdose. Jamarr Edward Casso was charged with third-degree murder on Friday. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison. South Lake Minnetonka officers arrived at a home on Mallard Lane in Shorewood on the afternoon of Oct. 12, 2020 to respond to an overdose death, the criminal complaint states. There, they found a woman dead in a bathtub, with a used needle and white powder nearby. Her cause of death was determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to be drowning, along with mixed fentanyl and morphine toxicity. According to the criminal complaint, her cell phone showed a conversation between her and Casso two days before, in which she asked for him to deliver her drugs. She texted him her address and seven minutes later, Casso responded with “here.” Casso was arrested after a controlled substance search unrelated to the homicide investigation on March 24, 2021. In a post-Miranda statement, admitted to selling narcotics to the woman. Casso has a history of felony convictions for controlled substances, the criminal complaint says.
SHOREWOOD, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation. Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area. A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy...
AUSTIN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KEVN

Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street Friday made his initial appearance in court Tuesday. Police said that Graham shot and killed another man during an argument over a debt. Witness statements and...
RAPID CITY, SD
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Theft#Garner Hayfield
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described as...
FOREST LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy