Rochester, NH

'It makes me happy': Rochester goes big for Free Comic Book Day

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER — Free Comic Book Day takes place in many communities across North America, but it's safe to say Rochester celebrates the event in a bigger way than most.

Thousands of people of all ages come from near and far to take part in Rochester's event because it has built such a reputation for all things comics: superheroes, cartoon characters video game characters and legendary cosplay.

"I live down the street and walk here every day," said Spoonzs, 20, an employee of Jetpack Comics. "I have been working here now for a couple of weeks, too, and it makes me really happy."

Jetpack is the hub of the city's event and people come there first for free comics, but also to get a map detailing all of the other businesses that have embraced the day, offering comics and other specials.

At Jetpack, the guest of honor was Daniel Warren Johnson, a comics artist and illustrator from Chicago. His works include Marvel Comics: Beta Ray Bill, DC Comics: Wonder Woman, Dead Earth, and his creator-owned Image Properties Murder Falcon 7 Extremity.

“Being able to host Daniel Warren Johnson for the Rochester Free Comic Book Day Festival is a dream come true for us,” said Ralph DiBernardo, Jetpack owner. “His work is so good that he is the guy top creators name as their favorite. His latest work, Beta Ray Bill from Marvel Comics, is reminiscent of the comic series of days gone by. His work is fast-paced, fun and exciting. We’re thrilled to have him for the day.”

The event hall at Governor's Inn opened to comic book legends, who offer signing. It was also a gathering place for people who take cosplay very seriously.

Jasper Jax, the cosplay beagle (he has business cards and a Facebook page) came with his best friend Brianna Ross, who said she dresses based on the costume she can find or make for Jasper, who didn't have a lot to say but certainly was friendly.

"He loves doing this," Ross said of her dog. "He loves all the attention he gets."

Participating businesses in Rochester included Red Alert Skate Shop, Union Street Antiques, Collectiques, The Garage at The Governor’s Inn, Fallen Leaf Bistro and Skeletone Records. Other locations include The First United Methodist Church, The Rochester FD Local 1451 (sponsored by Porter's Pub), Rochester Performance & Arts Center (RPAC) and Rochester Public Library.

