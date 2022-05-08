ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cameos for cash: Meet the politicos offering online greetings and laughs for money

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIDJ0_0fWpaI3v00

P oliticos have lined up to use the digital platform Cameo, a website that allows users to request personalized messages from celebrities and online personalities — for a price.

While most people may seek out a birthday message from NBA stars and comedians, there is also a market for those seeking more politically inclined individuals.


Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is one such political player offering personalized messages in exchange for a fee. "I'm Rudy Giuliani. If you want to have a really nice conversation, a birthday greeting, or just talk golf, go to the link below," Giuliani said in an advertisement Monday while swinging his golf club back and forth.

APPLE HIT WITH EU ANTITRUST CHARGE OVER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY


Giuliani has been on the platform since mid-2021 and has had at least 46 people write positive reviews. He offers personalized messages for $325 or "Engaging video content for your company, customers, or employees" for $2,275.

A glance through the website's list of political commentators shows the presence of other people well known in the political world.

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich top the platform with the most reviews in the "Politics" category, followed by Trump impersonator John Di Domenico and former White House communication director Anthony Scaramucci.

Donald Trump Jr., former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (now a candidate for House), former U.K. politician Nigel Farage, and Trump ally Roger Stone also have profiles. The prices vary from $25 to $5,000 depending on the video's intent and the personality in question.

The messaging is customizable, but many personalities appear to lean into their political messaging . For example, Trump Jr. says in his sample video, "I hear you’re just a good, patriotic, hard-working American and a small business owner that’s in support of the movement, MAGA, my father, my family, God, guns, and country. It doesn’t get much better than that, man.”

The app announced in September 2020 that it was allowing some celebrities on the forum to earmark some of their payments to go toward President Joe Biden's campaign.

Others have used it for pranks or to get nods from people who perhaps didn't realize what they were doing. A Montana Democrat paid former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie $200 on Cameo in October 2020 to endorse him.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The number of cameos each person has released remains unclear since the company does not release data beyond a list of reviews. However, business has slowed for the company following a surge in popularity during the height of the pandemic. Its CEO announced Wednesday that it was laying off 25% of its staff out of a need to "right-size" the business.

A representative for Cameo did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Tomi Lahren
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
Person
Rod Blagojevich
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Nba#Apple#Eu#Brenonade#Fox News#White House
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy