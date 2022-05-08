ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis Is Still Growing. Where Precisely Are People Moving?

By Dan Niepow
tcbmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, in the wake of pandemic-driven office closures and civil unrest, many assumed that downtown Minneapolis would become a ghost town. Though the...

tcbmag.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Minnesota

$7 Million Penthouse In Downtown Minneapolis Is Going Back On The Market

Originally published on May 5 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $7 million penthouse in downtown Minneapolis – reportedly owned by one of the Pohlads – is going back on the market. Bob Pohlad and his wife, Becky, reportedly purchased the condo at Washburn Lofts in 2016 for a whopping $6.3 million. Its price tag in 2022 looks to be the most expensive property listed in Minneapolis. The property, located next to the Mill City Museum, was listed on Monday by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,370-square-foot space has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dining rooms and overlooks St. Anthony Falls. Plus, there’s three garage parking spaces. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) “Elegant open flowing floorplan with walls of windows showcasing commanding views at every turn! Gourmet kitchen with French doors leading out to the palatial 3,000 square foot private terrace with outdoor kitchen, sitting area, sauna and outdoor shower,” the listing said. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) The property is currently listed as “coming soon.” (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) Bob Pohlad co-manages Pohlad Companies, which was founded in the 1950s by his father Carl Pohlad. Bob Pohlad’s brother, Jim, is the owner of the Minnesota Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Want To Make The Community Better’: Eagle Brook Church Aims To Help Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re learning more about why the largest church in Minnesota is expanding from the suburbs to the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Eagle Brook Church is based in Lino Lakes and has 11 satellite campuses around the Twin Cities. On Easter, they had 47,000 people attend in person and more than 30,000 online. The leader of the growing church spoke with WCCO on what they plan to do in downtown aside from holding services. “When people ask why Minneapolis, my simple answer is, there’s a lot of people in Minneapolis,” said Jason Strand, the lead pastor of Eagle Brook Church. “And...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Minneapolis#Civil Unrest#Infographic
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Brings In State Patrol, BCA To Help Get Handle On Rising Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — Minneapolis is bringing in help this summer as their police ranks continue to shrink. Residents will soon see Minnesota State Patrol troopers on the streets of Minneapolis, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will help with investigations. The extra help is an effort to deal with a level of crime Minneapolis hasn’t seen in decades. North side resident Wynter Simpson says crime in her neighborhood is out of control. “We are going through a lot, as we can see. There is a need for change,” Simpson said. She is thankful more police presence is coming to her community. Mayor Jacob Frey...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

CAUTION: Watch Out For This Rochester, Minnesota Family

I just found the most adorable family in all of Minnesota! Ok, this family isn't a human family but is one that I spotted in Rochester, Minnesota by the Apache Mall that I know will make your heart smile. Unfortunately, unless we all work together to keep this family safe, they are in extreme danger.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing...
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

Metro Transit Chief Frizell to become a U.S. marshal

Via KSTP: Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell submitted his resignation effective Friday, according to the Metropolitan Council. Frizell became the department’s chief in 2019 after spending 26 years with Minneapolis Police. Frizell has resigned to become a U.S. Marshal. Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa have written a book...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

World’s Largest Bounce House is Coming to Minnesota this Month

Many times something that your kids will enjoy most likely won't be your cup of tea and something that you want to do isn't something your kids would enjoy. But I've found the happy medium where everyone will have a great time. It's The World's Biggest Bounce House and it's coming to Minnesota not once but twice in the next month!
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities companies are quickly shedding office space

Be the Match opened a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters next to Target Field seven years ago — a seven-story building with 240,000 square feet, enough room for 900 employees.Now the bone marrow transplant matching nonprofit is trying to sublease the top two floors of the building in hopes of shedding about 30% of its office space.Why it matters: Companies across the Twin Cities are making similar decisions as they adopt hybrid work models, driving vacancy rates to levels not seen in decades, or ever.Office towers pay huge property tax bills, and rising vacancies diminish their value, which places more of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy