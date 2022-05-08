Opinion: Warehouse plan unfit for Newtown

With two weeks to go in the The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League at Nutmeg Bowl in Fairfield, Team 6 (Ron Rubano, Bob Wolfe, Tom Frazer, Gerry Cordone) holds an eight-point lead over Team 9 (Paul Schuerlein, Ivo Pozezanac, Mark Ryan, John Verdeschi) and a 10-point lead over Team 10 (Rick Frank, Bob Vagnini, Jim Menge, Dan Maniscalco). Chris Barrett had the high scratch single game of 247 and the single game with handicap of 283. Andy Deyulo bowled the three-game series of 640 and the three-game series with handicap of 724. The high individual match-points saw Ken Kanyuck gain first place with 113 points. John Verdeschi regained the high average leader at 198.30, followed by Dan Maniscalco at 197.07 and Noel Gabrielle at 195.37.
