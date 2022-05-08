Opinion: Warehouse plan unfit for Newtown

At the April RTM meeting in Fairfield, a sense of the body resolution that included racism as a public health crisis was proposed by the Democrat members of the RTM. The resolution was drafted without any outreach from the Democrat majority leaders to their Republican minority counterparts to work on the proposal jointly prior to its release. Historically, both parties work together on these types of resolutions, which have no binding legal authority, but which are supposed to represent a shared perspective on an issue.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO