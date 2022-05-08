ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Opinion: Warehouse plan unfit for Newtown

By Mary Gaudet-Wilson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA monstrous 76-bay distribution center in the Hawleyville section of Newtown is being evaluated as a Special Exception under Newtown’s M-2A zone. Because there is general confusion about what these designations mean, I researched Newtown’s zoning regulations and here is what I found. General M-2A zone: “The...

Commentary: Sense of the body resolutions should transcend politics

At the April RTM meeting in Fairfield, a sense of the body resolution that included racism as a public health crisis was proposed by the Democrat members of the RTM. The resolution was drafted without any outreach from the Democrat majority leaders to their Republican minority counterparts to work on the proposal jointly prior to its release. Historically, both parties work together on these types of resolutions, which have no binding legal authority, but which are supposed to represent a shared perspective on an issue.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Opinion: Church neglected to consult Bridgeport neighborhood

Zoning battles are nothing new in Bridgeport. Well-connected applicants, developers and lawyers are pitted against unrepresented neighborhood groups, trying to convey the message that one’s home is his castle. One battle is garnering attention these days. Connecticut Post scribe Brian Lockhart has been covering Bishop Caggiano’s plan to transform...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Commentary: Racism is a public health crisis

Racism IS a public health crisis. This is a fact supported by 15 months of research by Fairfield’s Racial Equity and Justice Task Force (REJTF). Sadly, not a single Republican member of the RTM agrees, as evidenced by their 17 “no” votes to support a resolution declaring as much.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Fiorello (opinion): The threat to Greenwich’s volunteer firefighters

One of the things we Greenwich residents value so much about our lively buzzing town is that it is charmingly rooted in its New England sense of place and scale. Hence, many are demanding a fix to the state statute 8-30g that threatens irrevocable over-sized developments in Greenwich. Indeed, we have engaged residents.
GREENWICH, CT
State of the town: Tesoro says Trumbull’s best days are ahead

TRUMBULL — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said Trumbull’s “best days are ahead of us” during an address Wednesday to the town’s business community. The event, which functions as Tesoro’s annual “state of the town” address, was the first time Tesoro has given the address in person to an audience since 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRUMBULL, CT
State Sen. Tony Hwang (opinion): State budget could have done so much more

With clock-like predictability, the legislative Democrats and a few crossover Republicans passed a budget adjustment package that is being marketed as the “largest tax cut in state history.” Ironically, the General Assembly had the opportunity to pass an even larger tax cut with the Republican-proposed amendment with confirmation from our state’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis that it was indeed possible to give a bigger tax break to financially struggling Connecticut residents.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fairfield’s McCloat running for 134th assembly district

A Fairfield resident well-known for spearheading the fight against Newport Academy’s plans in Greenfield Hill has announced her candidacy for the 134th State Assembly District. If elected, Meghan McCloat, a Republican, would fill the shoes of current state representative and Lt. Governor hopeful, Laura Devlin. The State House of...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Fairfielder Keitt to seek Dem nom for 134th assembly seat

FAIRFIELD — Sarah Keitt, of Fairfield, will seek the Democratic party’s nomination for state representative in the 134th district, serving portions of Fairfield and Trumbull. The nominating convention was scheduled to take place May 11. “I am excited to launch my campaign for state rep in the 134th,”...
FAIRFIELD, CT
With COVID rising in CT, experts question seasonality of virus

With COVID-19 rates in Connecticut rising steadily, some experts are questioning whether it is seasonality of the virus or other factors at play. One year ago, on May 10, 2021, COVID-related hospitalizations were about where they are right now. At the time, there were 280 people fighting COVID infections in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Susan Campbell (opinion): Grim history shaped CT’s abortion laws

While we await the final Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, let us remember two Connecticut women, Sarah Grosvenor, of Pomfret, and Gerri Twerdy Santoro, who grew up in Coventry. One was a 20-year old in colonial Connecticut, the other a working-class mother of two...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CT congressional races take shape as GOP seeks to regain power

Connecticut’s congressional races are taking shape as Republicans seek to capitalize on dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and record-high inflation to regain power in the U.S. House. For Democrats, Monday night’s congressional conventions were purely ceremonial given all five incumbents are seeking reelection in November. Republicans nominated their slate...
Latham Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter. The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
LATHAM, NY
3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center

The 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon presented by Happy Place will take place on May 22 at Trumbull’s Pinewood Lake. The BoFish Triathlon, features a 1-mile swim in Pinewood Lake, a 25-mile out-and-back ride, and a 5-mile run around the lake, is the brainchild of Ironman finishers Ian Hall, George Bomann, and Andre Schunk.
TRUMBULL, CT
Organogenesis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Tuesday reported net income of $87,000 in its first quarter. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 43 -- most hotel workers

HAVANA (AP) — The elegant Hotel Saratoga was supposed to reopen in Havana on Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break. Instead, it was a day of mourning for the 43 people known to have died in an explosion that ripped the building apart. Emergency workers continued to hunt through...
LIFESTYLE
Norwalk High School alumni to recognize Wall of Honor recipients

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School Alumni Association will celebrate its 26th annual Wall of Honor Awards next week. George D. Grover, Barbara Becker Holstein, Joseph Madaffari, Omar Williams and Edward Zamm will be honored at the awards dinner on May 15 at 3 p.m. at the Norwalk Inn.
NORWALK, CT
Jeff Bernardi named fifth St. Joseph boys basketball coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jeff Bernardi had told his boys basketball players at East Lyme that the only way he was leaving was for “one of those high-profile jobs” across the CIAC boys basketball landscape. One of those opportunities became available...
EAST LYME, CT
Senior Men’s Club bowling has two weeks remaining

With two weeks to go in the The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League at Nutmeg Bowl in Fairfield, Team 6 (Ron Rubano, Bob Wolfe, Tom Frazer, Gerry Cordone) holds an eight-point lead over Team 9 (Paul Schuerlein, Ivo Pozezanac, Mark Ryan, John Verdeschi) and a 10-point lead over Team 10 (Rick Frank, Bob Vagnini, Jim Menge, Dan Maniscalco). Chris Barrett had the high scratch single game of 247 and the single game with handicap of 283. Andy Deyulo bowled the three-game series of 640 and the three-game series with handicap of 724. The high individual match-points saw Ken Kanyuck gain first place with 113 points. John Verdeschi regained the high average leader at 198.30, followed by Dan Maniscalco at 197.07 and Noel Gabrielle at 195.37.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Wasikowski throws no-no, St. Joe’s tops Trumbull

Lauren Wasikowski pitched a no-hitter and struck out 11 when St. Joseph defeated Trumbull 8-2. Niamh Dougherty had four hits, including a home run for the Cadets, now 9-5, 7-2 FCIAC. Kelsea Flanagan hit a home run. Caroline Hall’s base running in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Trumbull...
2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee. Milwaukee County sheriff's officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man.
MILWAUKEE, WI

