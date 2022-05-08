ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic School District starting Looping Program

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic kindergarten students will become familiar with their teacher moving forward. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says starting next school year, the district is beginning a looping program at the junior kindergarten level.

Barber says Kindergarten teacher Hillary Zellmer will teach the J-K students and follow those same students the following year into Kindergarten.

Barber says research is behind this form of teaching.

Steve Barber says the district added a three-year-old program and will implement looping in the program too. Barber says the district has fabulous teachers directing this section, and parents interested need to call the school to sign up their child into that program.

