Hercules Roofing Highlights the Benefits of Emergency Roofing Service

Revised Plan Addresses Current Inflationary Environment. Shifts Focus to Research & Development Demonstration Facility. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company"), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, today announced a revised capital allocation plan to meet its commercial waste-to-fuel facility development goals. The fiscally prudent measure to pause Aldersyde Phase II development is being taken to mitigate the inflated cost of materials, equipment, labour, and services in the current market. Recently issued pre-construction cost estimates of approximately $18MM to $20MM represent an increase of at least fifty percent, with further escalation a distinct probability. The revised plan will continue to focus near-term capital investment on the previously announced 60-litre per hour ("lph"), research and development demonstration ("R&D") facility. This change will reduce exposure to the inflationary cost environment while progressing the Company in the quickest and most cost-effective way to the design of a large-scale commercial facility. Crucially, this path forward will generate data for detailed economic models that will capture waste infeed composition, production volume, pricing, and capital costs to facilitate near-term design of full-scale commercial facilities.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO