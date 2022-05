Aliso Viejo, CA - May 12, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Tony Amaradio, financial advisor, is admiring the efforts of Pastor Greg Laurie at Harvest Christian Fellowship. The Harvest Christian Fellowship’s most important work, "To Know God and make Him known," has drawn 15,000 followers over three decades. This makes it an important influence in the non-profit religious niche. Both Mr. Amaradio and Pastor Laurie are authors, in addition to being drawn to the benefits of financial stewardship. The two men are also both veteran radio talk show personalities, Mr. Amaradio was the host of daily "Market Talk" sessions for two decades, and Pastor Laurie for the nationally syndicated radio show - "A New Beginning" - heard globally by over 800 markets.

