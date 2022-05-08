Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for east central Minnesota. Target Area: Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANABEC...SOUTHEASTERN MILLE LACS AND NORTHWESTERN ISANTI COUNTIES At 1224 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Bock, or 13 miles northwest of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mora, Brunswick, Ogilvie, Bock, Spencer Brook, Stanchfield, Dalbo, Grandy and Lewis Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
