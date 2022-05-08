Tupelo mother and daughter share a fence and nightly meals

TUPELO • Like she does most every evening, Leslie Mart unlatches the gate in her backyard and walks a stone path to her mother's back door.

Mart, 57, opens the door to greet her dog, Ranger, who had joined Mimi VanDevender, 79, and her two dogs, Furby and Pepper, that morning.

For years, Mart and her mother have lived in back-to-back houses in the Joyner neighborhood and have shared an adjoining fence. Both natives of Cleveland, Ohio, Mart and VanDevender each lived in Florida before finding their way to Tupelo.

Mart had a 30-year head start on her mother. She moved to the All-America City in 1985 and VanDevender followed in 2015.

Since then, Mart and VanDevender have had dinner together nearly every night, save for those times when work or a prior engagement interfere.

VanDevender usually has dinner ready by the time her daughter gets home from work. Cooking has always been a passion for VanDevender; the kitchen is her favorite room in the house.

"My husband always said I would be the happiest person if he could put a bed in the kitchen," VanDevender says. "Because that's where I spend most of my time."

While she doesn't sleep in her kitchen, these days VanDevender has a computer on her kitchen island, which she uses to research new recipes, shop online with her daughter or search for answers to off-the-wall questions like "What is the proper way to boil an egg?"

The mother-daughter duo consider themselves food adventurers, always trying new recipes. And VanDevender has a knack for turning leftovers into an ingredient for another new meal, Mart says.

They also have food tastings, like when Mart bought six or seven varieties of mushrooms that they cooked, each picking their favorite.

While VanDevender does most of the grocery shopping, the two keep a running tab in a notebook and split the cost evenly.

They've shared nightly meals since 2015, but their time together — and proximity to one another — became even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're so close, we're able to have our own family bubble," Mart says.

Throughout much of the first two years of the pandemic, VanDevender's best friend, Francine McGovern, who also lives nearby, also joined them. The three of them still have game nights every Saturday.

Living next door to one another while maintaining their independence is, as Mart describes it, "the best of both worlds.”

"We're close enough that we could share internet," she says.

Besides sharing meals, the women share plenty of similar interests. Both are active at Temple B'nai Israel, where Mart serves as president and VanDevender is the sisterhood president. They're both past presidents of the Joyner Neighborhood Association.

The most enjoyable part of their dinners, VanDevender says, is simply being together.

Mart left home at 16, so the two hadn't lived in the same city for years. Now that Mart is an adult, their bond feels more like a friendship than a typical mother-daughter relationship.

"We had a tumultuous relationship. As a young person, I was a challenge," Mart says. "It wasn't really until I had my own child that our relationship developed into one of respect and appreciation."

Since moving to Tupelo seven years ago, VanDevender's relationship with Mart has blossomed and developed beyond what either would've imagined.

"It's easy," VanDevender says. "We see each other for an hour or so and she goes home, and I'm fine. If I need her, she's here. We don't get on each other's nerves."

"We take care of each other," Mart says. "She takes care of me, and I get to help take care of her."