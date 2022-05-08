The art of the home run — Davidson has it down

Mia Davidson's physical strength has been important in helping her become the SEC's all-time leading home run hitter. So has her mental approach. Austin Perryman | MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE

We all love a good home run.

Even the baseball and softball purists would admit there’s something special about watching the ball leave the park in fair play.

We’re impressed with the distance of these long balls, and now we track them with something called exit velocity.

ESPN rolls through shot after shot on a given night and makes it look easy.

It’s not.

There’s an art to hitting home runs that calls for more than pure strength.

Mia Davidson has a handle on that art, so much so that she’s become better at it than any other player in the history of SEC softball.

Davidson plays the final home game of her Mississippi State career today in the series finale against LSU.

Then it’s on to the SEC Tournament in Gainesville with an anticipated trip to an NCAA regional to follow.

“It’s bittersweet. I’ll probably cry like a little baby, but it’s OK,” Davidson said.

The Hillsborough, North Carolina, native reached this weekend’s final series with an SEC-leading 20 home runs, two more than Auburn’s Bri Ellis.

It’s been a remarkable run of consistency as Davidson, a graduate student, has had at least 17 home runs in every full season plus another seven in the COVID abbreviation in 2020.

That’s come while other teams have pitched around her. She’s fourth in the SEC in walks with 36 – a dozen more than any other MSU player – and leads in hit-by-pitches with 20.

Consistency comes in large part by staying out of the training room and in the lineup.

MSU coach Samantha Ricketts says the secret sauce in Davidson’s game is her weight training.

“She’s one of our strongest players. She really attacks it, and she pushes her teammates to be better in the weight room knowing that’s going to be the foundation to keep her on the field,” Ricketts said.

Ah, the strength. It’s critical, but it’s one component and perhaps not the most important.

The cerebral requirements of hitting home runs, the chess match with the pitcher, can be easily overlooked.

One example is Davidson’s walk-off home run against Louisiana-Monroe on April 19.

“The change-up she hit out for the walk-off was the first one she’d seen from that pitcher,” Ricketts said. "She has an elite mindset, an elite ability to look ahead and know what the pitcher has been doing, and how they’re probably going to attack her."

Davidson tied the SEC’s career record in the MSU-hosted Bulldog Classic against Southern Illinois on Feb. 18. She broke it with her 72nd home run later that day against Central Arkansas.

The previous record was set by Florida’s Lauren Haeger in 261 games. Davidson did her thing in 214 games.

It’s a big deal.

As her college career winds down, a player who rarely thinks of her own stats can’t help but think of this one.

“I think it’s something I can be very proud of, something I worked extremely hard for. I had amazing people around me to help me make sure I could be the most successful person that I could be on and off the field,” she said.

The joy comes in sharing the accomplishment.

“It’s knowing that I’ve left something that helped Mississippi State grow.”