Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain...
Effective: 2022-05-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS AND NORTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Foreston, or 25 miles northeast of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foreston, Granite Ledge, Pease, Oak Park and Rum River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-09 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PEPIN...SOUTHEASTERN DUNN AND SOUTHWESTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES At 810 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mondovi, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pepin, southeastern Dunn and southwestern Eau Claire Counties, including the following locations... Rock Falls and Caryville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan and western Graham Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Park, or 8 miles north of Quinter, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Morland around 1255 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Timing...Noon to 9 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Lamb; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS * Timing...Noon to 8 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Benton; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED Thunderstorms with heavy rain will continue to cause minor flooding in the following counties Kanabec...Mille Lacs...Isanti...Benton...Sherburne...Stearns Morrison * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Some lingering ponding and lowland flooding will continue after the storms have cleared the area. * Some locations that will experience minor flooding include St. Cloud, Little Falls, Cambridge, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Isanti, Zimmerman, Princeton, Becker, Cold Spring and Mora.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Fargo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Rivershore Drive underpass at I-94 is closed (Moorhead). 12th Avenue N/15th Avenue N bridge over Red River is closed (Fargo/Moorhead). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chisago; Isanti; Kanabec The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kanabec County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Chisago County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Isanti County in east central Minnesota * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Brunswick, or 11 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grasston around 1255 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .Rainfall from morning thunderstorms, with more possible later today, will cause the Minnesota River at Montevideo to reach moderate flood stage. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1100 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This forecast crest is just 0.2 feet below the crest of 17.5 feet on 06/24/2014.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 41.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
